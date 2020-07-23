Shit On A Shingle Recipe

Serves 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

1 small yellow onion, diced

4 ounces|100 grams plain dried and sliced beef, diced

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons|30 grams all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups|354 ml whole milk

½ cup|125 grams creme fraiche

1 ½ teaspoons|6 grams hot sauce, plus more to serve

1 teaspoon minced fresh thyme

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons minced parsley, plus more for garnish

4 slices potato bread, cut into thirds

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

4 large eggs

Directions

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until golden, 3 to 4 minutes. Add the dried beef and garlic and cook until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook until thick, about 1 minute more. Slowly stir in the milk and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick, 2 to 3 minutes. Fold in the creme fraiche, hot sauce, and thyme and season with salt and pepper. Stir in the parsley and keep warm. Melt the remaining butter in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add the bread and cook, flipping once, until golden on each side, 2 minutes. Remove the “shingles” and divide among four plates. Bring the vinegar and 8 cups|1893 ml of water to a simmer in a medium saucepan over medium. Crack the eggs into a medium bowl. Using a spoon, create a whirlpool in the saucepan. Drop an egg in and give the water another swirl. Add the remaining eggs, one at a time, swirling the water after each addition. Poach for 2 ½ minutes, then, using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a plate and season with salt and pepper. To serve, spoon the gravy over the “shingles” and top each with a poached egg, more thyme, and extra hot sauce.

