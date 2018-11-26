Shooting Cats: Inside Australia’s Violent War On Feral Cats

Most suburban Australians give feral cats little thought. But for residents of the country’s rural fringes, they’re a diabolical pest and a scourge on wildlife. Found in 99 percent of Australia, they’re estimated to kill more than two native animals a day. That devastation has seen Kangaroo Island local Barry Green declare a personal war against cats; trapping and skinning them, before turning them into hats and fridge magnets. In Shooting Cats VICE set out to explore the consequences of this feral cat plague, and confront the uncomfortable and violent realities of dealing with it.

Learn more about Feral Cats and their impact on Australian wildlife here.

Videos by VICE

Check out the rest of our Australiana series.