Shrimp and Oyster Po’Boys Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the cane vinegar mayonnaise:

¼ cup|60 ml Steen’s cane vinegar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons kosher salt

4 large egg yolks

2 cups|500 ml canola oil

for the seafood:

peanut oil, for frying

1 ½ cups|250 grams corn flour

1 ½ cups|200 grams cornmeal

3 tablespoons popcorn salt

2 tablespoons onion powder

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 tablespoon white pepper

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon celery salt

12 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail removed

12 shucked oysters

for the salad:

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon prepared horseradish

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ripe tomato, thinly sliced

1 small red onion, thinly sliced

for the po’boy:

2 (8-inch) loaves po’boy bread

Directions

Make the mayonnaise: Place all of the ingredients, except the oil, in the bowl a food processor and blend for ten seconds. Slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified. Fry the seafood: Heat 2 inches of peanut oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the corn flour, cornmeal, popcorn salt, onion powder, granulated garlic, white pepper, cayenne pepper, and celery salt. Working in batches, dredge the shrimp and oysters in the cornmeal mix, then fry until golden-brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a wire rack nested over a baking sheet and season with salt. Make the salad: Combine all salad ingredients and toss gently. Assemble the po’boy: Slice the bread almost all the way through lengthwise. Apply a healthy amount of mayo to the inside. Pile a heaping amount of seafood on the po’boy. Top with salad and serve.

