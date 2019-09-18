Shrimp and Oyster Po’Boys Recipe

Servings: 2
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
for the cane vinegar mayonnaise:
¼ cup|60 ml Steen’s cane vinegar
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 large egg yolks
2 cups|500 ml canola oil
Videos by VICE
for the seafood:
peanut oil, for frying
1 ½ cups|250 grams corn flour
1 ½ cups|200 grams cornmeal
3 tablespoons popcorn salt
2 tablespoons onion powder
1 tablespoon granulated garlic
1 tablespoon white pepper
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon celery salt
12 jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tail removed
12 shucked oysters
for the salad:
1 teaspoon sherry vinegar
1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1 ripe tomato, thinly sliced
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
for the po’boy:
2 (8-inch) loaves po’boy bread
Directions
- Make the mayonnaise: Place all of the ingredients, except the oil, in the bowl a food processor and blend for ten seconds. Slowly drizzle in the oil until emulsified.
- Fry the seafood: Heat 2 inches of peanut oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the corn flour, cornmeal, popcorn salt, onion powder, granulated garlic, white pepper, cayenne pepper, and celery salt.
- Working in batches, dredge the shrimp and oysters in the cornmeal mix, then fry until golden-brown, about 2 to 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a wire rack nested over a baking sheet and season with salt.
- Make the salad: Combine all salad ingredients and toss gently.
- Assemble the po’boy: Slice the bread almost all the way through lengthwise. Apply a healthy amount of mayo to the inside. Pile a heaping amount of seafood on the po’boy. Top with salad and serve.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .