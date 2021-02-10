Shuttering of Stadia Game Development Could be a Canary in the Coal Mine

Google doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to their side projects. It’s even become a low level meme of sorts, with pages like killedbygoogle.com documenting the various projects and products killed off, often times unexpectedly, by Google. So it makes sense that when they first announced Stadia, people were skeptical. Sure, any of the current digital video game marketplaces people use regularly could shutter in an instant, but with Google’s reputation, those digital games you bought on Stadia disappearing feels less and less like a question of “if” and more a question of “when.” We discuss Stadia Games and Entertainment closing, the Mass Effect Legendary Edition announcement, and more on this episode of Waypoint Radio.

