Shy Singles Are Using PowerPoint Presentations to Find Their Perfect Match

Have you ever wanted to pitch your friend to a group of eligible bachelors/bachelorettes? Well, apparently, you can do just that. That’s right: there’s a new dating event in New York City called Pitch and Pair, where people pitch their single friends via PowerPoint presentations.

Now, I don’t know about you, but I love creating PowerPoint presentations—just not for academic purposes, that is. Ask me to design slides that detail how amazing my best friend is, and how lucky any man would be to date her? Yeah, I’d make that my full-time job.

And oftentimes, our friends know us best. So being pitched by someone who truly sees and adores you will likely reap the best results.

What Is Pitch and Pair?

Pitch and Pair is “a fun, interactive matchmaking experience where friends pitch their single besties to a room full of eligible NYC singles. Forget dating apps—this is a creative, real-life way to meet, mingle, and make authentic connections!” the company wrote on its website.

Here’s an example of how the Pitch and Pair works:

“Pitch and Pair is an event series that’s turning bars into the most fun and chaotic matchmaking arenas you’ve ever seen,” the organization shared on its Instagram. “Every month, people come with their ride-or-die wingperson, and that friend gives a 3–5 minute pitch on why they’re a catch. Everyone listens, laughs, and maybe even finds a spark—all over drinks. Sometimes people bring props, charts, or testimonials too… it’s a whole vibe.”

Even if you don’t find love at the event, it’s still a fun way to meet new people and expand your social circle. The more friends you make, the more dating opportunities you open for yourself. Your soulmate might be a friend of a friend’s brother or cousin or whoever. Keeping an open mind can get you far.

How Pitch and Pair Works

If you want to get involved at the next Pitch and Pair event, here’s what you need to do (according to the event website):

Buy tickets to the event in your area . You can either reserve a spot to pitch a friend, or you can choose to watch and be pitched to.

. You can either reserve a spot to pitch a friend, or you can choose to watch and be pitched to. Arrive early . Pitch and Pair recommends showing up at least 15 minutes before the start of the event, so you can check in and get settled.

. Pitch and Pair recommends showing up at least 15 minutes before the start of the event, so you can check in and get settled. Do your part . As mentioned earlier, you will either pitch your friend via the PowerPoint presentation you prepared ahead of time, or you will consider the many eligible partners being pitched to you while you relax in the audience.

. As mentioned earlier, you will either pitch your friend via the PowerPoint presentation you prepared ahead of time, or you will consider the many eligible partners being pitched to you while you relax in the audience. Ask and answer questions . After each presentation, you will be able to ask or answer (depending on whether you’re in the crowd or pitching a friend) questions about the proposed individual. You can get the person’s contact information, social media handles, etc., to get in touch with them. This takes pressure off you in the moment, as you can kindly slide in DMs instead of fighting to get the person’s attention among a sea of other suitors.

. After each presentation, you will be able to ask or answer (depending on whether you’re in the crowd or pitching a friend) questions about the proposed individual. You can get the person’s contact information, social media handles, etc., to get in touch with them. This takes pressure off you in the moment, as you can kindly slide in DMs instead of fighting to get the person’s attention among a sea of other suitors. Mix and mingle! At the end of the event, you can mingle with all the other attendees, whether they’re the pitched individuals or other crowd members. This is the perfect opportunity to make new friends or potentially secure a date with someone who caught your eye.

“Pitch and Pair is an ingenious idea perfectly executed,” said Alex R. of NYC. “You should go without hesitation-whether you’re the potential object of romantic desire or the pitcher or even a spectator, it really does make for an immaculate evening.”