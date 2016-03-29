Silent Servant’s New Single Is as Maddening as It Is Infectious

Los Angeles producer, Silent Servant, has shared a bitingly insistent new track off his just-released, vinyl-only EGR45-00003 EP on Swedish imprint Elektron Grammofon, subsidiary of the Swedish electronic musical instruments company Elektron. “Run,” premiering today on THUMP, is the kind of track you have to fight against to keep up with—intentionally disorienting you like an M.C. Escher drawing and exacerbating the experience with doses of anxiety and dread.

The central conflict of the track is the fact that it has two kinds of time competing for your attention: the repeating central synth figure is in one time signature, and the techno drum programming is in another. The persistent tension between them feels untraceable and maddening, but that’s part of its pleasure—there’s a very visceral quality in the way it interrupts whatever train of thought you’d been entertaining.

Videos by VICE

Juan Mendez curtly offered some background for the track via email, saying: “My failed attempts at club music continue.” Buy your copy of the record here; all proceeds will go to charity.

Revisit Berlin musician The Bug‘s contribution to the Elektron Grammofon label here, where he takes on Prince Jammy’s 1985 “Sleng Teng” riddim.

EGR45-00003 tracklist:

1. Run

2. Stationary

3. Live Excerpt 2015

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

