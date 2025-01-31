Single and Bitter This Valentine’s Day? Feed Your Ex’s Heart to a Wildcat.

Going through a breakup this Valentine’s Day? Don’t worry, you can still celebrate by feeding your ex’s “heart” to a wildcat—and all for a good cause!

Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary in Marion County, Oregon is offering a rather unique opportunity to destroy your ex’s heart the way they did to yours. Only, your revenge might be a little more graphic.

This “Bloody Valentine” special is the perfect way to channel your grief and rage healthily: by donating your money to wildcats in need. You simply donate to the cause, submitting your ex’s name, and watch the gorgeous yet terrifying animal tear the labeled “heart” to shreds.

“How much is your ex’s heart worth? Not much, we know,” Wildcat Ridge Sanctuary wrote on its website. “For a $50 donation, we’ll feed your ex’s ‘heart’ (a meat and jello mold) to a wildcat and send you your very own video you can watch over and over again!”

I mean, it’s better than intentionally running 49 red lights while driving your ex’s car, right? (Debatable.)

“Valentine’s Day can often be a painful reminder of a broken heart,” Operations Manager Tiffany Lopez said in a news release. “This is a unique way to get a little satisfaction and help support abused and abandoned wildcats.”

Act soon, because this price will rise to $75 by February 10th.

Here’s a little sneak peek at the type of video you’ll receive:

Happy Valentine’s Day!