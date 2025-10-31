Singles Are Swapping Cuffing Season for ‘Hallowmances’

Forget Valentine’s Day—for many daters, Halloween is arguably one of the most romantic holidays. In fact, to describe the love found during this spooky time of year, Hily Dating App even coined the term “Hallowmance.”

Wondering how to create your own Hallowmance this holiday weekend? Here’s what you should know.

What Is ‘Hallowmance’?

According to Hily Dating App, which coined the festive term, Hallowmance describes the surge of romantic connection occurring during Halloween. As Hily puts it, this increase in romantic interest is likely due to the playful yet oddly sensual energy in the air during this time. Many dress up in confidence-boosting costumes and embrace the lightheartedness of the holiday.

“For many daters, Halloween is more than just a holiday—it’s a chemistry test,” Hily reports. “And the chemistry’s brewing … double, double, toil and trouble.”

Not to mention, Halloween marks the start of cuffing season—and we all know what that means in the dating world.

What Makes for the Perfect Hallowmance?

Here are four ingredients for the ideal Hallowmance.

1. Shared Halloween Spirit

Compatibility goes a long way in the dating world. In fact, some experts say it’s more important than love for long-term relationship success.

If Halloween is important to you, then you might not pair well with someone who’s indifferent to the holiday—and especially not with someone who outright despises it. In fact, 44% of young American women who like Halloween said they wouldn’t date someone who doesn’t.

2. The Allure of Costumes

We all know that some Halloween costumes are a bit more seductive than others, naturally gaining more attention from prospective suitors. But honestly, even the comical ones can be seen as attractive to the right people.

According to Hily’s survey, funny or sexy Halloween costumes instantly boost likability for 62% of women and 78% of men.​ Think about it: you can learn a lot about a person by their Halloween costume. Do they tend to go above and beyond? Do they prioritize comfort over aesthetics? Do they have a sense of humor? Do they hold themselves with confidence?

3. Newfound Courage and Confidence

I don’t know about you, but stepping into a new character always increases my confidence. On Halloween, you can be whoever you want without any external judgements or criticism holding you back. This often leads to more courageous acts.

The proof is in the pudding: according to Hily’s research, costumes make 43% of women and 39% of men feel bolder when approaching someone in person. Additionally, 39% of singles said dressing up helps them be their most authentic selves.​

4. Abundance of Conversation-Starters

Halloween is a social holiday. From the outlandish costumes to spooky themes, there’s always something to discuss—even for the introverts.

In fact, as Hily reports, 47% of women and 50% of men said it’s easier to start conversations during Halloween. If you’re single and ready to mingle, use this holiday as an icebreaker and kickstart to cuffing season. You might just find your boo.