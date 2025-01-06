Skip Bayless, FOX Sports Sued by Hairdresser for Sexual Harassment

A damning lawsuit was filed over that weekend that alleges FOX Sports’ most prominent sports personality, Skip Bayless, along with a top executive at the company, Charlie Dixon sexually harassed a former hairstylist. FS1 host Joy Taylor is also in the suit and allegedly mocked the stylist, Noushin Faraji.

There’s a lot of juicy claims in this 42-page report. In regards to the biggest name included, Bayless looks very bad, with multiple instances in which he allegedly made Faraji uncomfortable with his sexual advances. At one point, he allegedly offered Faraji $1.5 million to have sex with him. This reportedly occurred in 2021.

Feeling rejected after she turned him down – this after years of allegedly dealing with sexual advances from Bayless – the sports commentator then accused her of sleeping with his Undisputed co-host, Shannon Sharpe. Faraji denies the claims of doing so, though Bayless continued to get on her about what he believed to have been a sexual relationship the two had.

The other two people named in the report, Dixon and Taylor, are interlocked in the report after the former allegedly used his power within the company to get Taylor to sleep with him. As a “reward” for doing so, he allegedly offered her the hosting role on Undisputed. A position she was given in 2016. She has since been on other shows like The Herd with Colin Cowherd and more recently, Speak. Taylor also is called out in the report for sleeping with another FOX Sports host, Emmanuel Acho, as another move to appear on his show, Speak For Yourself.

Dixon, who is said to have fired another unnamed female employee for not having sex with him, also allegedly made an advance on Faraji at a party when he approached her and grabbed her. The lawsuit claims that “Mr. Dixon then moved his hand lower and started rubbing her body and grabbing her buttocks.” Faraji removed herself from the situation, eventually sharing with Taylor what she experienced. That’s when Taylor mocked her and told her to “get over it.”

There are many more smaller details that highlight the volatile working conditions that Faraji alleges existed at FOX Sports. The ones that are getting the headlines, though, involve the main three people in the suit, all of whom have yet to make any public statement on the subject as of Monday morning.