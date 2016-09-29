Watch Skrillex’s First Ever Boiler Room Set

Boiler Room‘s been bringing some of the world’s most exciting DJs to your laptops and mobile devices since 2010, but today, for the first time, they’re welcoming Skrillex to their digital stage. Partnering with IMS Asia-Pacific, the internet streamers are broadcasting his label OWSLA’s party today in Shanghai. After opening sets from Damacha, Cavia, Blaise James, and Zean b2b Conrank, they invited Sonny Moore to the stage with a sly nod to how he’s never played a show for the site before: “He’s fairly busy.” Watch it below for the next 75 minutes or over at the Boiler Room website.