Smash That Like Button for This Pineapple Gin Smash

There’s getting smashed, and then there are smashes. The two are definitely not mutually exclusive.

If you like a cocktail here and there—especially of the classic persuasion—you’ve probably heard of the category of drink known as a smash. Bourbon or gin, most likely. And what makes a smash “a smash”? Crushed ice, fruit, and fresh herbs. Oh yeah, and booze.

Smashes are super refreshing, and thus perfect for summer drinkin’; the key is to use ingredients that are in-season for maximum fresh flavour. When Naren Young of Dante recently came by the MUNCHIES garden, he had the bright idea to combine juicy hunks of just-cut pineapple with pineapple sage leaves plucked from the plant. Add a dash of pineapple vinegar, too, to go all Inception on it. Factor in the spirits of choice—gin and green Chartreuse—and the result is a drink that’s sweet, tart, fruity, potent, and certainly pineapple-y.

If you’re not a fan of the glorious, tropical fruit that is pineapple, then this might not be the drink for you. But if you are… well, smash that like, fam.