Smørrebrød Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the pickled onions:
5 baby red onions, thinly sliced
1 (12-ounce|330 ml) can dark ale, preferably Tuborg
⅔ cup|150 ml apple cider vinegar
3 ½ ounces|100 grams honey
half bunch fresh thyme
for the mayonnaise:
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
2 large egg yolks
1 ½ cups|355 ml grapeseed oil
for the remoulade:
4 ½ ounces|125 grams|½ cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
½ cup|125 ml white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon curry powder
½ celery root, peeled and finely diced
1 large carrot, peeled and finely diced
2 shallots, finely diced
2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained, and finely chopped
for the mackerel:
2 mackerel fillets, cut into 2-inch pieces
kosher salt, to taste
2 tablespoons grapeseed oil
to finish:
8 slices rye bread
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled and thinly sliced
3 radishes, thinly sliced
crispy onions
fresh herbs
Directions
Make the pickled onions: Place the onions in a medium bowl. In a medium saucepan, bring the beer, vinegar, honey, thyme, and ¼ cup|50 grams water to a boil over high. Pour the pickle over the onions. Cover the onions and, for best results, refrigerate overnight (you can also use them right away if you really can’t wait).
Make the mayonnaise: In a medium bowl, whisk together the mustard, lemon juice, egg yolks, and salt. Slowly add in the oil, whisking constantly, until it is emulsified and thick. You may not need to use all of the oil!
Make the remoulade: Bring the sugar, vinegar, curry powder and 1 cup|250 ml water to a boil in a small saucepan. Add the shallots, carrot, and celery root and cook until soft or al dente (personal preference). Strain, saving the pickling liquid for another use. Add in the capers and cool the vegetables. Stir in just enough mayonnaise so that the vegetables are still the star of the show (so, just enough mayo to bind it). Set the remoulade aside.
Cook the mackerel: Season the mackerel all over with salt and heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Cook the mackerel until the skin is crispy and the fish is delicately cooked through, about 4 minutes.
Assemble the smørrebrød: Top each slice of rye bread with some remoulade and a piece of fish. Top with some slices of eggs, pickled onions, crispy onions, radish slices, and fresh herbs.
