Spend Your Fall Fridays at Smorgasburg & VICE’s New Night Market

Some of the best food in New York City is available not at a white-tablecloth restaurant (what is this, the ’80s?) or even the scene-y spot with exposed brick and two-hour wait, but rather served out of tents every weekend at Smorgasburg. The largest weekly open-air food market in America is a veritable Epcot of exciting smells and tastes that also happens to serve as an incubator for market staples-turned-brick-and-mortar establishments, like Mighty Quinn’s BBQ. Basically, since its inception in 2011, Smorgasburg has been practically perfect, and now it’ll be even better—because it’s coming to Friday nights.

Starting next Friday, November, 2, you can kick off your weekend at Smorgasburg by heading to Vice’s Villain in Williamsburg for an indoor, evening-ified version of the market every Friday night through December 21. Some of the vendors will be established favorites from Smorgasburg’s existing slate; including Home Frite (Belgian fries), John’s Juice (fruit drinks served inside the fruit), meat-and-fire experts Carnal, an Oyster Party raw bar, and Bona Bona Ice Cream(marshmallow-meringue-topped homemade ice cream).

You could just eat all those things and call it a perfect night right then and there, but we’d recommend saving some room for market newcomers because this latest iteration of Smorgasburg will also feature handful of vendors that are new to the family: Sandoz, the Japanese katsu sando vendor from East Village restaurant The Izakaya, which will also feature their innovative pour-over miso soup; Sons of Thunder, New York City’s first poke restaurant, serving poke bowls and spicy-salmon tostadas; and El Perrito Street Dogs, a stand highlighting traditional Latin and South American hot dog toppings (try the “Colombiana,” with cabbage slaw, cilantro crema, pineapple sauce, salsa rosada, crushed potato chips and a quail egg). And trust us, if El Perrito Street Dogs pulls a Mighty Quinn’s and becomes another downtown mini-chain, you’re gonna wanna say you’ve been eating those ‘dogs since their Smorgasburg days.



Come for the food but hang out awhile because we’re are also going to be curating music acts and more experiential food entertainment for after you’ve stuffed your face.

Entry will be free with registration (food is an additional cost), but you’ll also have the option to purchase different levels of premium access passes that include expedited entry, premier-reserve seating, access to special discounts on food, and complimentary drinks.

