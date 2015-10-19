Soccer Medic Headbutts and Drops Injured Player

I’m not the type of person who wants to see people fired for messing up. It’s just not nice. But I can’t help but think that this guy deserves at least a stern talking to.

During a Greek soccer match, a medical assistant went out on the field to help injured Ergotelis midfielder Leonardo Koutris, and only ended up injuring him more. The medic head-butted the poor guy and dropped him multiple times—all just to move him about 40 feet. Koutris probably should have limped his way over.

I sure hope the guy doesn’t get the axe. Not the best economy for a job hunt in Greece right now.

