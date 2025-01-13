Some Dunkin’ Stores in the States Are Completely Out of Doughnuts

Dunkin‘ lovers in some states are having to go without their favorite sweet treats.

The company is facing a mysterious doughnut shortage at about 4% of its 9,500 U.S. stores nationwide. The Associated Press reported that stores in Omaha, Lincoln, and Grand Island in Nebraska were all affected.

Videos by VICE

Some stores without doughnuts still were able to serve their “Munchkin” doughnut holes.

An unnamed manager at a west Omaha franchise told reporters on Friday that she was told by Dunkin’ corporate not to give out more information on the cause of the shortage.

Ultimately, Jack D’Amato, a spokesperson for Inspire Brands, said the shortage was due to an issue with doughnuts from a single supplier that impacted stores in Nebraska and some other states, per the AP.

He added that the company was continuing to investigate the affected stores and suppliers.

In addition to Nebraska, there were also reports of a doughnut shortage in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the surrounding suburbs

There, some employees speculated about supply chain issues. Others said that Dunkin’ delivery trucks had been arriving without any doughnuts at all.

Play video

However, Bryce Bares, who owns multiple Dunkin’ franchises, told the Omaha World-Herald that his stores received products from suppliers that were not up to standard. He made the decision not to serve them to customers.

D’Amato said that some of the affected stores had already begun to restock.

Founded as Dunkin’ Donuts in 1950, the company rebranded as simply Dunkin’ in 2018. They made the change to put more emphasis on their coffee drinks and other products, which make up more than half of their annual sales.

Most recently the brand teamed up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter to promote their new Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso drinks—a cheeky nod to her megahit “Espresso.”