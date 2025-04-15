Some Japanese Folks In Their 20s Are Getting Hooked On Gacha Games To Their Detriment – Waifu Debt Is Very Real

A new report has revealed that Japanese citizens in their 20s are struggling with gacha games. According to the survey, a significant number of people are now spending so much on games like Genshin Impact that they can’t afford basic living expenses.

Japan Might Have A Gacha Problem

Screenshot: HoYoverse

A new study conducted by Japan’s SMBC Consumer Finance, which publishes an annual report on citizens’ spending habits, has sparked debate about the addictive nature of gacha games. The 2025 report revealed that around 19% of 20-year-olds in Japan are overspending on microtransactions in gacha games.

The most concerning aspect of the survey, however, was that players were willing to prioritize spending on microtransactions over basic necessities such as food and housing. It’s worth noting that the study specifically states, “they once spent so much money on in-game purchases that they couldn’t cover their living expenses.” So, it’s unclear whether these players are still struggling with spending or if the incidents occurred in the past. Still, neither scenario is good.

Interestingly, around 23% of those polled also admitted they had “regrets” about spending the money—which I can totally understand. As someone who dabbles in gacha games, I know that awful feeling when you’ve blown through money trying to get a new 5-star character. And even if you manage to “win” the thing you want, it still doesn’t feel great afterward because of the heavy price.

Gacha Games Are Basically Legal Gambling

Screenshot: HoYoverse

As someone who got heavily hooked on Genshin Impact when it launched in 2020, I never could have predicted that I would spend thousands of dollars on a game a few years later. But it’s true—I eventually fell down the rabbit hole of HoYoverse, obsessively playing Honkai: Star Rail and Zenless Zone Zero. Then there was Kuro Game’s Wuthering Waves in 2024.

At first, you justify the spending because the games are technically free. I mean, if I spend $100 this month, how is that any different than buying two other games? The problem is, the entire gacha system is rigged against you. To give you an idea of how absurd it is, you could technically spend $200 and still not get the character you want. Because in games like Genshin Impact, you pay for a chance to get the featured character or item.

However, once you’ve already spent $200, you’re more likely to keep spending money to get the thing you want, since you already feel like you’re in the hole. After all, who wants to give away that much money and get nothing for it? So spending in gacha games can be pretty devastating. Even people who have never struggled with gambling can suddenly find themselves caught in the trap. It’s particularly bad because these games really get you emotionally invested in the story and characters—unlike, say, a bland Vegas slot machine.

You Have to Keep Spending Money

Screenshot: HoYoverse

Okay, I already hear the arguments: “No one is forcing you to spend money.” And it’s true—you don’t technically need every new character in a gacha game. But I think that argument kind of rings hollow. One of the biggest issues with gacha games is power creep and the introduction of new in-game mechanics. You might not need a new character, but your gameplay experience is far worse if you don’t have them.

So even if you’re a loyal player of, say, Genshin Impact, all of the characters you’ve invested in will be vastly inferior a few years down the road. This is, of course, by design—developers want you to keep spending money. And yes, I know you can earn in-game wishes just by playing. But clearly that isn’t enough, given how much money players are spending on these RPGs.

All this is to say: I have a lot of empathy for Japan after reading this study. I’ve been there at one point in my life. Thankfully, I had an understanding wife who sat me down and pointed out how ridiculous my gacha spending was getting. And while I’m sure most players don’t struggle with these games, clearly a lot of people do. Not everyone struggles at casinos either, yet we have heavy regulations in place for the millions of people who do. I think it’s time we start taking gacha games more seriously when it comes to their addictive nature.

We Have to Talk About the Gooner Effect

Screenshot: Kuro Games

If you’ve read any of my previous articles, you’ve probably seen me hammer on about “gooner bait.” And while it is a meme to a certain extent, it’s a very real phenomenon that has been sweeping the gacha genre. If you don’t believe me, go check out the Zenless Zone Zero subreddit to see what I mean. I warn you—it’s literally thousands of horny players losing their minds over pixelated character models. Or take Wuthering Waves, which recently had drama because the developer added shorts under an NPC’s dress. Again, this is all very real.

All this to say: developers in the genre have started to rely heavily on provocative character designs to hook players into spending. And look, I get it—sex sells. We all know this. However, I do wonder if the combination of titillation and gambling is a nasty combo. I mean, it’s already difficult enough for some players to resist unlocking the latest, most powerful character. Now we have people throwing money to get the “hottest hero”? I try not to judge too much, but I can’t help but wonder whether this is the right direction for the genre. And again, my issue is more with the gambling aspect. If people want to outright buy sexy characters or skins, all power to them!

To circle back to the report in Japan, there is some good news. On top of the country having microtransaction regulations, overall average spending per person in gacha games is actually down. So it’s not all doom and gloom. But as someone who’s struggled with gacha in the past, I really think North America should be doing more research into these games and the impact they’re having on consumers.