Someone’s Making an EDM Musical About American Expats in Berlin

What do you get when you pair Kyle Jarrow, the script-writer for the upcoming Spongebob Squarepants musical, with Duncan Sheik, the composer behind Broadway play Spring Awakening? Naturally, a musical about EDM.

As theater publication Playbill reports, a 12-episode musical series titled Pulse is set to debut this fall as part of Verizon’s programming on its free mobile app, go90. It will star Katie Findlay, who has previously appeared on television shows How to Get Away with Murder and The Killing, and features YouTube stars Meg DeAngelis and Epic Meal Time‘s Harley Morenstein.

According to the press release, Pulse follows American expats in Berlin over the course of a year as they immerse themselves in the local club scene. The self-described “lush and provocative EDM musical” centers on Findlay’s character, “an aspiring musician who goes in search of a missing friend. [She] travels to Berlin looking for answers about her friend’s disappearance, but finds herself quickly drawn into the seductive club scene he was involved in—a crowd where music is everything and sex and drugs are as vital as water.”

Will there be any references to Tresor, Watergate, Panorama Bar, or Berghain (maybe even a scene of them trying out the club queue simulator)? Will it include a fictional Sven-like doorman? Will everyone dress exclusively in black? Will we be surprised by a fantastic house and techno soundtrack? One thing’s for sure: it can’t get any worse than We Are Your Friends… right?