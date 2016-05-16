SoundCloud Denies That It Will Block All DJ Mixes That Aren’t Fully Cleared

[Update May 16, 2PM]: SoundCloud has provided THUMP with a statement denying the claim made by Digital Music News that it will restrict DJ mixes.

Music streaming platform SoundCloud has refuted a claim that it may soon restrict uploads of DJ mixes to the platform. According to a report by Digital Music News, the Berlin-based company may impose a new series of “significant and serious” limitations on the uploads of mixes. Citing an anonymous source that had previously accurately tipped them off to a number of major SoundCloud-related stories, the publication said that as of right now it is unclear what exactly these restrictions will be, but that they could include a “complete block” on all DJ mixes that are not fully cleared.

“I don’t think the DJs are going to be happy,” said the source in the original article. “Probably piss off a lot of subscribers too.”



A SoundCloud representative told THUMP via email that the claims made in the article were false. “The DMN story has no truth to it,” they said. “At SoundCloud, we’re on a mission to create a place where all creativity can live. SoundCloud’s creator community, including DJs, is incredibly important to us.”

On March 29, SoundCloud officially joined the streaming arms race with the introduction of a new paid service called SoundCloud Go. The move followed a series of deals with the three biggest record labels—Sony, Universal, and Warner—which happened alongside a site-wide removal of content flagged over copyright claims.

