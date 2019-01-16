Steve Carrell and an ‘Office’ Creator Are Turning Trump’s Space Force into a Show

We may never get the Michael Scott/Office reunion that the world desperately needs right now, but worry not, everybody. It looks like Steve Carell and The Office showrunner Greg Daniels are teaming up again for a new workplace comedy—only this time, it’s going to be, uh, set in space or something.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Carell is starring in Daniels’s new series, Space Force, which will reportedly be a fictionalized story about the poor, pitiable government workers tasked with turning Trump’s bizarre desire for a “sixth branch of the military” into a reality, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Carell co-created the series with Daniels and will also serve as an executive producer, with Daniels as showrunner. Netflix gave the show a straight-to-series order, meaning that a first season is on its way, although it’s unclear how many episodes it will include, since the scripts are still reportedly being penned. There’s no word on who else will round out the cast alongside Carell, either.

https://twitter.com/realspaceforce/status/1085597688014557184

“On June 18, 2018, the federal government announced the creation of a sixth major division of the United States Armed Forces,” a short teaser for Space Force reads. “The goal of the new branch is ‘to defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks.’ Or something. This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

The teaser follows the sun as it rises over Earth while the obligatory “Also Sprach Zarathustra” plays, before promising that the show is “coming soon” to Netflix—though if the episodes are still currently being written, as the Hollywood Reporter claims, we might not actually see them all that soon.

Seeing as how Space Force is still in its infancy, details are still few and far between, so it’s unclear if the series will be set in the present day or sometime down the line when Trump’s Space Force is actually in full, uh, force. Either way, it presumably takes place in a fantasy world where the shutdown is finally over and the government is back up and running again.

