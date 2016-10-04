Watch a Touching Documentary About Space Ibiza’s 27-Year Reign

2016’s been a rough year for lovers of classic nightclubs; London’s scene-defining institution fabric is gone, high-tech big-room Pacha in New York closed in January, and just this past weekend, Space Ibiza closed their doors after 27 years. Located in the Playa D’en Bossa region of the White Isle, Space grew to become to pinnacle of Ibiza clubbing throughout their lengthy reign, hosting residencies from the likes of Carl Cox, who recently ended his 15-year Music Is Revolution night with a mammoth all-night set.

Sunday, Oct 2, Space opened their doors for one final party featuring a lineup that encapsulated their role in clubbing lore with sets from David Morales, Josh Wink, Sasha, Anja Schneider, and Cox himself who closed out the entire bacchanal with a house edit of Angie Stone’s “Wish I Didn’t Miss You.” Following the final party, Space has released a mini-documentary that profiles their journey through the years, where they encountered a variety of shifting trends and helped define the notion of after-hours (or more specifically—daytime) clubbing on the island. Featuring intimate chats with the club’s 80 year-old founder, Pepe Rosello, and a who’s who of big-name DJs, it’s a touching look at one of the world’s most celebrated dancefloors. Watch it up above.