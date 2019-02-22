‘Space Jam 2’ Finally Has a Release Date

After decades of rumors and failed versions starring Tony Hawk, Space Jam 2 finally has an official release date, Warner Bros. announced Thursday. But don’t start spit-shining the floors and slugging down Michael’s Secret Stuff just yet—we’ve still got a few more years to wait before the Monstars come back. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Lebron James-starring sequel is slated to hit theaters summer 2021.

As of now, James is the only person attached to the project—or at least the only non-animal/prospector/martian. But the movie has already put together a pretty big powerhouse behind the camera. Terence Nance, the brains behind HBO’s Random Acts of Flyness, is set to direct, with Ryan Coogler producing alongside James.

Still no word on whether Bill Murray will be reprising his role for the sequel, but, you know, maybe he’ll show up to perhaps be of some assistance.

In an interview with VICE in January, Nance promised that the long-awaited film won’t just be a lame nostalgia grab—it’s going to “disrupt everything.”

“Space Jam is a very unique opportunity because LeBron James is the best basketball player on Earth and a once in a generation performer,” Nance said. “Whoever the greatest basketball player of the next generation is going to be, they are probably not going to also be a great actor.”

“The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” James told the Hollywood Reporter back in September. “It’s so much bigger. I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams.”

Space Jam 2 is due out July 16, 2021. Everybody get up at your leisure, it’ll be time to slam eventually.



