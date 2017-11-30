Spaghetti and Meatballs Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the marinara sauce:

¼ cup|60 ml extra-virgin olive oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium yellow onion, diced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

6 cups|1.4 liters tomato puree

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 fresh bay leaves

for the meatballs:

3 slices day old (or older) white bread

¼ cup|60 ml whole milk

½ pound|225 grams ground beef

½ pound|225 grams ground pork

½ pound|225 grams ground veal

1 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

½ cup breadcrumbs

½ cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for cooking

1 tablespoon crushed chile flakes

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 large eggs

canola oil, for greasing

to serve:

1 pound|450 grams spaghetti

minced parsley

freshly grated parmesan cheese

Directions

Make the marinara sauce: Heat the olive oil in a large dutch oven over medium. Add the garlic and onion and cook until translucent and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and continue to cook until the color deepens into a dark red and raw, “tinny” taste disappears, about 5 minutes. Pour in the tomato puree, sugar, and bay leaves and season with salt and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook for 1 hour, then keep warm. Meanwhile, make the meatballs: In a large bowl and using your hands, tear the white bread into small pieces. Pour the milk over and mix to form a wet bread crumb. Add the meats, cheeses, breadcrumbs, olive oil, chile flakes, pepper, salt, and eggs. Work mixture with your hands until evenly combined. Rub a few drops of canola oil into the palm of your hands, then form a golf ball-sized ball from the meat mixture. Place on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining meat mixture, reapplying more canola oil to your hands as needed to avoid sticking. Heat about 2 tablespoons olive oil a large skillet over high. Working in batches, sear the meatballs until deep brown on all sides, about 3 minutes. Remove the balls from pan and immediately place into pot of simmering marinara sauce until cooked through, about 1 hour. To serve, bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain, the transfer the spaghetti to a large serving platter. Top with the meatballs and marinara sauce and garnish with parsley and grated parmesan cheese.

