Spaghetti with Clams & Summer Herbs Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients



kosher salt, to taste

1 pound|454 grams dried or fresh spaghetti

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

8 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 garlic scape, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon chili flakes

6 ounces|171 grams cooked clam meat

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

handful of bronze fennel fronds

dill flowers, for garnish

mustard flowers, for garnish

Directions

Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil. Add the spaghetti and cook until al dente, then drain, reserving a ladle-full of water. Meanwhile, heat half of the oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Add the garlic cloves and scape and cook 3 minutes. Add the chili flakes and cook 1 minute more. Add the remaining oil and butter, the spaghetti and reserved cooking liquid, and the clams and toss well to combine. Season with salt and pepper and toss with the fennel fronds. Transfer pasta to a serving plate and garnish with the dill and mustard flowers.

From Dirty Work: Picking Fresh Herbs for Pasta with Missy Robbins of Lilia

