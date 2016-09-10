Spice Up Your Weekend with Caribbean Pumpkin Slaw

Photo by Farideh Sadeghin

We’re officially a third of the way through September, which means it’s time to stash away your white pants, drain your pool, and pour one out in memory of summer 2016 (RIP).

But don’t shed too many tears, because fall-foliage-and-pumpkin-spice season is right around the corner. Still, despite what that Instagram feed clogged with pumpkin-spice lattes is trying to tell you, it’s not the time for the cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves quite yet.

So while you wait in limbo—margarita-and-backyard-BBQ days behind you, crisp autumn days yet to come—make a dish with a different kind of pumpkin spice.

This Caribbean pumpkin slaw is bright, vibrant and all kinds of flavorful, thanks to a spicy saffron vinaigrette, garlic confit and a touch of Scotch bonnet. Just julienne some calabaza (those tiny pumpkins you used to paint in art class as a kid), add some roasted red peppers, Iberico ham, a bunch of cilantro, and your sauces, and you’re tastebuds are on their way to Jamaica.

This recipe is courtesy of James Beard finalist Jose Enrique and was one of Action Bronson’s favorite dishes at the NyamJam culinary festival in Jamaica, so you know it’s good.

Pumpkin-spice season, we’re comin for ya.