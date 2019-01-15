Watch Jake Gyllenhaal Take on Spider-Man in the New ‘Far From Home’ Trailer

A new trailer for Marvel’s sequel to the (second) best Spider-Man movie is here—and from the looks of it, Peter Parker is gearing up to have a really shitty vacation.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home follows Peter Parker on a trip to Europe, leaving his Spidey suit at home in Queens because “Europe doesn’t really need a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.” Unfortunately, that’s not exactly true: Parker’s pleasant vacation gets rudely interrupted when a handful of big-ass monsters show up to wreak havoc on a bunch of iconic European monuments, and he’s forced to team up with Nick Fury to fight them off.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of a very goofily-dressed Jake Gyllenhaal as Mysterio, a Spider-Man villain who has apparently decided to avoid the fishbowl helmet for his live-action debut.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters next summer, after the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, but it’s unclear when, exactly, the new Spidey movie takes place in the MCU timeline—Europe doesn’t exactly seem like some kind of Leftovers-style wasteland where half the population has recently been snapped to death or whatever.

We’ll have to wait until the movie drops on July 5 to get some real answers. Until then, watch Jake Gyllenhaal play around in some green fog in the trailer above.

