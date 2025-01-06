A Spider Monkey in a Onesie, a Rolls-Royce, and a Shit-Ton of Weed. A California DUI Story.

When California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers busted a speeding Rolls-Royce Ghost, they braced for an unruly, possibly intoxicated driver, and that’s allegedly exactly what they found. Plus a one-month-old spider monkey in a onesie in the driver’s seat. And five cell phones. And weed—so much weed.

Marijuana is legal in California for those over the age of 21, but it’s still strictly regulated. Black market sales are a no-no. And look, we don’t know this guy’s tolerance level. Maybe he had a marathon smoke session planned that would make Willy Nelson step back in awe. But the amount of weed he had in his $350,000 car was a little suspicious, and the five cell phones made it even more difficult to explain.

Even if he could explain it—he buys his drugs in bulk and sells knitted hats across five different Etsy shops—it’s still illegal to keep a primate as a pet.

The unusual assortment of objects in the Rolls allowed police to slap California resident Ali Mused Adel Mohamed with charges of driving under the influence, possession of an exotic animal, and possession of cannabis for sale.

The spider monkey—which has since been named Marcel after Ross Geller’s pet capuchin monkey on Friends—was transported to the Oakland Zoo to receive “appropriate care,” CHP reported in a Facebook post.

“Last night (December 30, 2024), CHP Madera officer stopped a Rolls Royce Ghost on northbound SR-99, north of Avenue 17, for excessive speed. The driver was found to be under the influence and placed under arrest for DUI, and possession of cannabis for sale,” the agency wrote.

“The driver was also in possession of a Spider Monkey, believed to be 1 month old,” they continued. “Primates are illegal to own as pets in California. The monkey was safely taken by Animal Control where he will receive the proper care. Some next-level monkey business!”

Before little Marcel made it to Oakland Zoo, he spent the night at the arresting officer’s home, then spent some time with Madera County Animal Services.

“We really want to deter people from participating in the pet trade like this, because it’s clearly illegal and it’s not good for animals to be raised with unqualified care,” said Fish and Wildlife Captain Nathan Smith, per the LA Times. “Many of the spider monkeys we see are malnourished due to a lack of understanding of dietary and medical needs.”