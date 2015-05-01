Spot Prawn Ceviche Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

1 pound BC spot prawns, diced (the season starts in May and runs through the June; frozen are available all year)

1 cup cucumber, small-diced with skin on, seeds out

1 cup yellow bell pepper, small-diced without seeds or white flesh

1/8 cup red onion or shallots, small-diced

3 tablespoons chives or green onions, chopped

1 tablespoon sea salt

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

2 tablespoons jalapeños, diced

3 limes, juiced

3-4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons honey

3 tablespoons coconut milk, full fat (optional)

avocados and crackers (for serving)

Directions

Chef’s Tip: First, and most importantly, choose sustainable seafood that is recognized by the Ocean Wise or SeaChoice programs. BC spot prawns are fantastic for lightly pickled ceviche. Their firm, bright, meaty texture acts as a sponge for the sweet, sour, and salty marinade. This recipe can easily be substituted with halibut, side stripe shrimp, humpback shrimp or even albacore tuna! Remember: The longer you marinate it, the more the texture of the fish will change.

1. Mix all the ingredients together. Marinate for 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired with sea salt, pepper, and lime juice

2. Serve family-style in the middle of the table in large bowls with crushed avocado seasoned with sea salt and cracked black pepper, and lemon or lime juice. Serve with crispy wontons, corn chips, gluten-free crackers, or your favorite crispy cracker or wafer. Make sure the crisps are neutral in flavor, as you want the spot prawns to be the star of the show.

