‘Stalker’ Hijacks Wedding With Wild Love Confession to Groom

When the mic was passed to a guest at Dan and Carolyn Freed’s wedding, no one expected a full-blown romantic meltdown. But that’s exactly what they got, right down to a desperate crab cake reference.

The woman, whose identity hasn’t been revealed, stood up in front of a room full of guests and launched into what sounded, at first, like a very supportive toast. “Dan is such a great guy. He’s got everything a woman could ever want,” she said, before yanking the mic off the stand and saying, “I’m just going to speak from the heart.”

That heart apparently had some feelings.

‘What Does She Have That I Don’t?’

“I would do anything to be you, Carolyn,” she told the bride. “Because, Dan, you never even gave us a chance.” She reminded the groom she once taught him how to make crab cakes, then shouted, “What does she have that I don’t? I’m Asian too. I can dye my hair black.”

By this point, Dan had leapt from his seat to grab the mic, cutting her off mid-sob.

In captions added to the TikTok, Dan referred to the guest as a “stalker” and insisted, “Who would be crazy enough to destroy their own wedding?” Others online aren’t so sure. Some think the whole thing was a setup. “Are we sure this isn’t just a wedding of improv actors and their closest friends because this is so good,” one commenter wrote.

Others just want it to be fake so they can sleep at night. “Please let this be staged,” one user begged.

But if it wasn’t a bit? Oof. The clip has racked up over half a million views and hundreds of comments, ranging from “Block her on everything immediately” to “I actually feel bad for her, because at first everyone laughed.”

Dan admits the tone shifted fast. “It was very awkward,” he said. “I think the laughs turned to anger really fast.”

There’s still no official confirmation about whether the woman was actually an invited guest or some kind of rogue performance artist. But regardless of who she was, she gave a new definition to “unforgettable wedding speech.” And somewhere out there, a groom is probably rethinking who he lets teach him to make crab cakes.