Stardew Valley Just Got a New Release After 6 Years

As if selling 40 million+ copies wasn’t enough, fan-favorite farming sim Stardew Valley just added another console launch to its collection – with a release on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game originally released in 2016 on Steam and GOG, followed by MacOS, Linux, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One by the end of that same year. However, it wasn’t until late 2017 that Stardew finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch and became a staple of the console.

The beloved title would see a few more releases up until the most recent: Android devices in 2019. Then, throughout the six years between the Android launch and the Switch 2 debut, developer ConcernedApe released a steady stream of expansions – with Update 1.6 rolling out to the various platforms throughout 2024 and 2025. A future update (1.7) is still in the works but details remain scare regarding when exactly the expansion will hit and what fans can expect.

Nevertheless, the Christmas Day release of Stardew Valley for the Switch 2 is an exciting excuse for new and returning players to dip into the award-winning sim.

What’s New in Stardew Valley’s Switch 2 Edition

You can check out the teaser for Stardew Valley’s Switch 2 Edition below from the September 2025 Nintendo Direct:

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Stardew Valley is a unique mashup of features from other platforms – and upgrades that were not available on the original Switch release.

Mouse support – While mouse support was available on other platforms, the Switch 2 version is the first time the functionality is available on a Nintendo device. Players can use their mouse to manage inventory and place furniture, among other options.

Doubled local co-op support – Four players can now participate in split-screen co-op (the OG Switch supported only two). Additionally, the GameShare feature means those four users can all play via only one purchased copy of Stardew Valley for Switch 2.

Expanded online multiplayer – Online co-op now supports 8 players.

Unofficial: Improved performance – Some players are reporting better resolutions and other technical optimizations; however, these are mostly anecdotal.

How to Upgrade If You Own Stardew Valley For Nintendo Switch

Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is $14.99 on the eShop – for anyone who doesn’t already own the game on the Nintendo Switch. However, players who do own a Nintendo Switch copy of the title can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition entirely for free. Since the Nintendo eShop knows which Switch 1 games you already own, ConcernedApe has made it extremely easy to upgrade. All players need to do is navigate to the Switch 2 Edition in the eShop and, assuming they do own a Switch 1 digital version, they’ll see a free download option.

Offering the Switch 2 Edition entirely for free is a nice hat tip to players who had already supported the title and helped make it such a success – especially given that some Nintendo-based game upgrades, looking at you Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, cost additional money (unless you are a Nintendo Online subscriber).

That all said, even at $14.99, the Stardew Valley Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a steal. There’s a reason the game has sold over 40 million copies – and has been available on nearly every platform since 2016. In a time of triple-A shooters with countless micro-transactions, loot boxes, and online toxicity, Stardew Valley is one of the most soothing and relaxing games available. It’s packed with charm, fun things to do, and is a perfect “bite-sized” handheld gaming offering – and if that doesn’t win you over, back in 2018 the Vice team dubbed it one of the best games to play when you’re high.

So, if you’ve never played it or if you’re a veteran Stardew enthusiast, now a great time to jump in (or jump back in).