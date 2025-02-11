‘Starlight Legacy’ Is a Gorgeous, Classically Styled RPG That Needs as Many Eyes as Possible on It

Fans have been clamoring for a classically-styled Final Fantasy-esque RPG for years. And Starlight Legacy is hoping to be your next muse. It looks, sounds, and acts like a Super Nintendo RPG of yesteryear. But, it’s even got the Mode 7 effects to back it up. Starlight Legacy is looking like it may be that itch for old-school RPG lovers like myself. I need more people to be paying attention to this one.

Screenshot: Decafesoft

While I Love 2D-HD Graphics, ‘Starlight Legacy’ Looks Like It Would Be Perfect To Play On a CRT

If you had told me Starlight Legacy was an RPG I may have missed from the early ’90s? I would have believed you without a second thought. While plenty of games try to emulate the style of these classic games, this has come closest to looking like Chrono Trigger and Final Fantasy VI. I’m seriously considering getting an HDMI to RCA converter so I can play this in my Retro Corner, as it would flow so well here.

As touted on its Steam Page, Starlight Legacy is a non-linear adventure. Players can jump in and start their adventure wherever they see fit. And with turn-based battles inspired by Final Fantasy and Pokemon, this seems like it will check all the boxes for players. Having a 3D overworld also makes it feel delightfully classic.

While it may not be the longest RPG by a landslide, it’s a great way to spend a weekend. It flows great, has phenomenal music, and is just an absolute labor of love for the classics. It’s a very impressive little project and is well worth the asking price.

The most impressive part of it all isn’t the beautifully nostalgic graphics. No, it’s the fact that it was created by a solo developer. Justin Matsuzawa has poured his heart and soul into this game, and it deserves all of the love in the world. If you’ve been craving the classic feel of older Final Fantasy games, now that they’re mainly all action RPGs? Be sure to give Starlight Legacy a try; you won’t be disappointed.