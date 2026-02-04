Steam Machine Release Date Teased by AMD, Launch Window Narrowed to Early 2026

The Steam Machine release date was recently teased by AMD. The GPU manufacturer’s CEO confirmed that the Valve-owned console is ready to ship in 2026. However, the update might have also confirmed the Steam Machine release window.

Screenshot: Valve

When the Steam Machine was announced back in 2025, the much-anticipated console did not have a launch date. Instead, Valve simply told players that it would be released sometime in 2026. However, in a recent earnings call, AMD’s CEO Lisa Su claimed that the Steam-based console is still on track to ship “early” this year.

Videos by VICE

“For 2026, we expect semi-custom SoC annual revenue to decline by a significant double-digit percentage as we enter the seventh year of what has been a very strong console cycle. From a product standpoint, Valve is on track to begin shipping its AMD-powered Steam Machine early this year.” Of course, Su’s wording of “early this year” is what’s interesting here.

Screenshot: Valve

While Valve has always maintained that the Steam Machine release date would aim for the first half of 2026, many were concerned it could get delayed due to exploding RAM prices. This latest update from the AMD CEO confirms that Valve bought up enough hardware before the global RAM shortage crisis.

Screenshot: Valve

So, with Valve seemingly not delaying the new console, when is the launch date? Outside of the Steam Machine price debate, it’s the second major question on everyone’s minds. Well, the only thing we really have to go off of is AMD and Valve saying “early 2026.” The thing is, “early” can mean a few things depending on how you interpret it.

Personally, I think of “early” in the year as being Q1 2026. If it were to fall under Q2, that would be more towards May and June, which I wouldn’t really describe as early. So, assuming that it’s Q1 2026, that means the Steam Machine release date could be in March or April 2026. It could technically drop in February still, but that feels like too short of a time window. But you never know.

Play video

All this is to say, we still don’t have a concrete Steam Machine release date. However, the big takeaway here is that AMD’s CEO confirmed that it’s not been delayed. In fact, the most important information Lisa Su revealed was that Valve is on track to start shipping the Steam Machine soon.

However, it will be interesting to see how many units of the console Valve actually made. Based on how hyped or anticipated this console is, we could see a scenario where initial stock sells out. And if Valve goes through all of their Steam Machine batch, then we players might be waiting a long time until the PC console is available again due to the ongoing RAM shortage crisis.