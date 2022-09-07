Steve Bannon Says Authorities ‘Will Have to Kill Me,’ But He’s About to Turn Himself In

Former White House chief strategist and senior adviser Steve Bannon is reportedly getting indicted—yes, again.

Bannon is expected to be indicted Thursday in New York on state fraud charges, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Videos by VICE

The details of the New York case against Bannon are unclear, as the reported indictment is still sealed, but the charges are expected to resemble the federal mail fraud and money laundering charges related to the “We Build the Wall” scam Bannon was indicted for in 2020.

Bannon and three alleged co-conspirators were indicted that year for their GoFundMe campaign to raise money to build ex-President Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The campaign raised more than $25 million, but federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon took more than $1 million for personal expenses—including plastic surgery, jewelry, and a golf cart.

Trump pardoned Bannon on those charges in his final hours as president, but a presidential pardon does not apply to state cases.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office declined comment in an email to VICE News Wednesday morning.

Bannon called the pending charges “phony” and “a partisan political weaponization of the criminal justice system” in a statement to NBC News.

“I am proud to be a leading voice on protecting our borders and building a wall to keep our country safe from drugs and violent criminals,” Bannon told NBC News. “They are coming after all of us, not only President Trump and myself.”

“I am never going to stop fighting. In fact, I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”

Despite that vow to fight the charges to the death, Bannon is expected to turn himself in Thursday, the Post reported.

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here.