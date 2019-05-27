Stir-Fried Instant Ramen Noodles with Pork and Cabbage Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the pork:

2 ½ ounces|70 grams pork loin, cut into 2 by ½ by ⅛-inch strips

4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed into small pieces in a mortar

a few dashes of Thai seasoning sauce

dash of Thai fish sauce

pinch of finely ground Asian white pepper

for the dish:

½ cup|42 grams roughly sliced (½-inch half-moons) napa cabbage

½ cup|28 grams bean sprouts

¼ cup|25 grams julienned (about 3 by ⅛ inch) peeled carrot

¼ cup|25 grams thinly sliced (¼ inch; with the grain) yellow onion

¼ cup|20 grams roughly chopped (2 inches) yu choy (stems and leaves)

1 (2-ounce|60-gram) package Thai instant ramen (such as MAMA brand), seasoning powder and seasoning paste discarded

1 tablespoon neutral oil, such as canola, soybean, or rice bran

1 large egg, at room temperature

¼ cup|60 ml Naam Sup Muu (pork stock)

1 tablespoon Thai seasoning sauce

1 tablespoon Thai Oyster Sauce

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

generous pinch of finely ground Asian white pepper

2 tablespoons sliced (¼ inch) green onion

SUGGESTED KHRUANG PHRUNG

Phrik Naam Plaa (Fish Sauce–Soaked Chiles)

Phrik Naam Som (Vinegar-Soaked Chiles)

Phrik Pon Khua (Toasted-Chile Powder)

Sugar (preferably raw cane sugar)

Directions

Prep the pork: In a small bowl, combine the pork, garlic, seasoning sauce, fish sauce, and pepper. Mix well with your hands, then let marinate for 5 minutes or so. Make the dish: In a small bowl, combine the cabbage, bean sprouts, carrot, onion, and yu choy and set aside. Fill a large, tall pot with enough water to submerge a long-handled noodle basket and bring to a boil over high heat. Put instant ramen noodles in the basket (breaking the noodles slightly to fit if need be) and submerge the noodles in the boiling water. Cook, stirring occasionally with chopsticks to separate, until the noodles are tender, about 2 minutes. Firmly shake the basket to drain well and set aside. Set a flat-bottomed wok over very high heat and heat until it begins to smoke lightly. Add the oil and swirl the wok to coat the sides. Add the pork mixture and stir-fry, constantly stirring, scooping, and flipping the ingredients, until the outsides of the pork are no longer raw, 5 to 10 seconds. Push to one side of the wok, then crack the egg onto the other side and cook until the white is nearly set, about 15 seconds. Flip the egg (it’s okay if the yolk breaks) and stir-fry, breaking up the egg slightly, until it’s just about fully cooked, about 10 seconds more. Add the noodles and cabbage mixture and stir-fry until the vegetables are wilted and just tender, about 45 seconds. Add the pork stock, seasoning sauce, and oyster sauce and stir well. Add the sugar and pepper, stir-fry for 10 seconds, and turn off the heat. Transfer to a plate and sprinkle with the green onion. Serve with the khruang phrung alongside.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Pok Pok Noodles: Recipes from Thailand and Beyond.

