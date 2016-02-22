Stoners Rejoice: Burial Vinyl Reissues Are on the Way

Social butterfly and Metal Gear Solid enthusiast Burial has been relatively quiet since his “Temple Sleeper” single release on Keysound last year, but thanks to the miracle of physical music duplication, that’s all about to change.



In a statement from Hyperdub, it was announced that Burial’s two full length albums—the eponymous debut and Mercury-nominated Untrue—are being repressed on to vinyl alongside the “beatless atmospheric tracks” that were previously confined to the limitations of the CD format and its fake crackle.

Videos by VICE

Read the statement from Hyperdub below and get ready, real music fans, for the full Burial experience in high quality 12″ vinyl.

“THE TWO CLASSIC BURIAL ALBUMS ARE BEING RE-PRESSED ON 180G DOUBLE VINYL AND, FOR THE FIRST TIME, UPDATED TO INCLUDE THE BEATLESS ATMOSPHERIC TRACKS THAT UP UNTIL NOW HAVE ONLY BEEN AVAILABLE ON THE CD VERSIONS. THESE NEW PRESSINGS ALSO COME WITH UNIQUE CODES FOR FREE DOWNLOAD. PLEASE NOTE – THESE ARE NOT RE-ISSUES, THERE’S NO NEW MUSIC, NOTHING REMASTERED – JUST REVISED, IMPROVED AND BACK IN PRINT. SORRY IT TOOK SO LONG.”

This is what you’ve always dreamed of, isn’t it?

Burial isn’t on any social network. Not that we know of, anyway.

