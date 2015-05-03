Stop Everything You Are Doing and Listen to Disclosure’s Brand New Sizzler “Bang That”

We knew it was coming. We knew that at some point we were going to get a new bassy, wiggly, floor-filler from the Lawrence brothers – and shit son, they came through. Having teased it yesterday on Instagram and now premiered it on Annie Mac’s show, they have proudly dropped “Bang That” into our lives. Not only that, but it’s friday baby! Crack open a bev, stick this on as loud as your neighbours/mum/cat can handle, and ride it into the weekend.

The Disclosure boys have been quiet for a long time, but with the runaway success of their debut album Settle and the influx of house-centric pop that followed it, they have never been far from our minds. An overlong absence can sometimes indicate a bit of studio self-indulgence, but the refreshing thing about “Bang That” is just how straightforwardly on point it is. As the brothers told Annie Mac this evening, they are setting out to remind people what they are about. This is a club track. The beat is huge, full of ricocheting claps and thuds, powering the hands to heaven “bang that til you pass out” sample (lifted from 313 Bass Mechanic’s “Pass Out). Disclosure are making dance music, no need to over-complicate it.

In recent weeks the behemoths of popular UK dance music have been put forward their summer banger offerings. We’ve had Jamie XX’s “Loud Places”, HudMo’s “Ryderz”, and now with “Bang That” we look set to have a season to remember on our hands.

In the wake of “Bang That”, Disclosure fans have now got a lot to get excited about, not content with just soundtracking the party they have set about running it. Their WILD LIFE parties are going global with events in Las Vegas, Detroit and then their very own (sold out) WILD LIFE festival in Brighton this June. You can also catch them playing their first live show of the year at Manchester’s Parklife festival.

