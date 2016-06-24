Twitter Is Pushing for Stormzy to Become the Next Prime Minister

Well, there you have it. The UK has voted for a Brexit and we are all doomed. At the moment, everything from the stock market to our emotions are in a state of volatility, so it’s important to remember that rage is a form of energy that can make great things happen. Current case in point: Twitter banding together to push for Stormzy to be the next Prime Minister.

Following David Cameron’s resignation this morning, Stormzy tweeted “How many retweets do I need to become prime minister”, which was enough for people to decide that #Stormzy2020 is one of the more sensible options we have on the table right now.

How many retweets do I need to become prime minister — #MERKY (@Stormzy1) June 24, 2016

Technically, the answer to this question is around 33 million for a majority from the British public – but he’s already on 32k retweets and it’s only been three hours. If politics was based on social media engagement alone then Big Stormz would be unpacking his boxes at Number 10 in a matter of days, given that he’s previously leveraged the power of the internet to catapult “Shut Up” into the Christmas charts, making him the first grime freestyle to enter the British top ten. Just the other week, a single thinking-out-loud tweet resulted in plans to celebrate his forthcoming birthday with 200 fans in Thorpe Park.

#stormzyforNumber10 and im not talking about the charts. #stormzyforprimeminister — UK Grime (@UKGrime) June 24, 2016

I guess we’ll see what happens, but some benevolent and politicaly enraged grime fan has already set up a campaign account on Stormzy’s behalf, and someone else made him a poster, so there’s that.

Skepta has spent a large portion of 2016 parring off David Cameron on Twitter, and Novelist has previously reminded us all that the former leader of the Tory party is a custard-faced wasteman, so maybe it won’t be long until we replace all our MPs with MCs.

All things considered, if our immediate future involves Boris Johnson as Prime Minister and Donald Trump as POTUS – then Stormzy and Kanye West becoming world leaders in 2020 doesn’t look like such a pipe dream. Let’s make Britain #Merky again.