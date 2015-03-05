Stream “Airports,” the Shimmering First Cut From Applescal’s New Album ‘For’

Our appreciation for the musical talents of Pascal Terstappen (otherwise known as the Dutch artist Applescal) have been well flexed throughout the last year, and rightfully so. His brilliant ON DECK mix from 2014, helped showcased the deep, eclectic niche he’s been carving into the dance music industry for the entirety of his career, mainly through his vision of intelligent electronica-a carefully conditioned blend of ethereal house and techno.

Through his impressive string of three previous albums, including 2013’s outstanding Dreaming In Key, Terstappen has painted a gleaming portrait of himself as a producer, the type that can easily tinker with your heartstrings in the form of a moving headphone session, or one that can tug those same yarns of life through memorable moments on the dancefloor. Now in 2015, Applescal has announced his forth long-player for his own label Atomnation (one that’s given us artists like Gidge and Tonik Ensemble) entitled For. One of the album’s most breathtaking cuts “Airports” is streaming above.

Videos by VICE

Like Terstappen’s previous forays into the deep and immersive realms of electronica, For, promises to be another intimate journey led by dreamscape synthesizers, and the type of shimmering grooves that tingle at your spine while still moving your feet. For Applescal, the magic is in not just giving us one slice of the pie-but the entire beautiful feast.

‘For’ will be released May 18 via Atomnation

Catch Applescal on his upcoming DJ tour:

14 Mar, Halle W, Geneva, CH

19 Mar, Atomnation Night @ PAL, Hamburg, DE

02 Apr, Sneaky Pates, Edinburgh, UK

04 Apr, Dance Tunnel, London, UK

05 Apr, Antwerp Mansions, Manchester, UK

10 Apr, Atomnation Night @ OT301, Amsterdam, NL

17 Apr, Atomnation Night @ Toldi, Budapest, HU

27 Apr, Oranjebloesem, Amsterdam, NL

01 May, Atomnation Night @ Simplon, Groningen, NL

09 May, Trickfilm Festival, Ludwigsburg, DE

28 May, ‘For’ – Official album release show @ Paradiso, Amsterdam, NL

17 Jun, Atomnation Night @ Off Sonar, Barcelona, SP

Applescal is on Facebook // SoundCloud // Twitter