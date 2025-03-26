There’s a Strong Link Between Sugary Drinks and Cancer

In news that is not at all shocking and feels as though we’ve all known it in our hearts for our entire lives, a study from the University of Washington revealed a strong link between sugary sodas and oral cancer, specifically oral cavity cancer, or OCC.

The research found that women who drink at least one sugary soft drink a day are nearly five times more likely to develop OCC compared to women who avoid sugary sodas. OCC has been on the rise in younger women of late, which is disconcerting in itself since it’s typically associated with older men who are habitual smokers and drinkers. OCC presents as sores on the lips and gums and can spread down to the throat.

“Our study showed that, in women, consuming one or more sugar-sweetened beverage per day was associated with a 4.87 times higher risk of oral cavity cancer or three people more per 100,000 diagnosed,” said the study’s lead author, Dr. Brittany Barber, per United Press International.

The researchers believe that it’s not the sugar itself that’s causing cancer but rather the sugar is causing chronic inflammation, which has a domino effect that leads to cancer.

The study scoured the healthcare data of over 162,000 healthcare workers who participated in the Nurses’ Health Study, a long-running questionnaire that examines the health and well-being of women in the medical field. The researchers found 124 cases of OCC among them.

The study establishes a correlation but not direct causation. Still, Dr. Barber thinks the findings are alarming, especially because OCC rates linked to smoking have been plummeting thanks to decades-long antismoking campaigns that have turned people away from the gross and deadly habit. But it seems many people, especially women, have simply replaced one cancer-causing vice with another.