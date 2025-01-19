Struggling With Seasonal Depression? Embrace the Idea of ‘Wintering’

A few years ago, I stumbled upon a little book called Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times. It had been a cold, dreary day downtown, and I had just rushed from the warmth of my local coffee shop into the welcoming bliss of my favorite bookstore. When I noticed Katherine May’s memoir, I knew I’d found the perfect book to add to my never-ending to-read list.

I had been grieving a breakup at the time, and I was relatively new to my area, feeling more alone than ever. The darkness of the winter season seemed to mock my lingering sadness, acting as a nail in the coffin of sorts. But May’s narrative—and its gorgeous cover—caught my eye, eliciting a spark of hope I had previously lost.

Dealing with Seasonal Depression

“Sometimes you slip through the cracks: unforeseen circumstances like an abrupt illness, the death of a loved one, a breakup, or a job loss can derail a life,” the synopsis read. “These periods of dislocation can be lonely and unexpected. For May, her husband fell ill, her son stopped attending school, and her own medical issues led her to leave a demanding job. Wintering explores how she not only endured this painful time but embraced the singular opportunities it offered.”

The idea of wintering is to slow down, retreat, and rest during periods of grief or hardship. By accepting and even welcoming a new season of life, you can use these difficult times to recharge and nourish your mind, body, and soul.

And what better way to survive this current winter season than to surrender to it?

Depending on where you live, many of us experience less energy and motivation during the darker, colder months. Some even suffer from seasonal affective disorder, struggling with severe depression, anxiety, and other symptoms.

But wintering doesn’t take the usual toxic-positive approach to mental health struggles. Rather, it encourages us to dive deep into these experiences. For example, if you’re feeling less energized, don’t force yourself to zip up your winter coat and go for a long run outside. Instead, consider lighting some candles and rolling out your yoga mat for a slow, intentional flow in the warmth of your own home. Maybe even brew a hot cup of tea or coffee for additional comfort.

And as for sadness, don’t fight it—accept that it is there. Explore it to its core and sit with it for a while. Don’t will it to leave.

May’s most poignant point is that we cannot escape the grief that comes with being human, but we can embrace each cycle—each season—of life.