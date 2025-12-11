Creed’s Summer of ‘99 and Beyond Fest Returns With Limp Bizkit, Bush, and Cypress Hill

Fans of Creed’s Summer of ’99 and Beyond festival will undoubtedly be celebrating with arms wide open as the former critical punching bag-turned-revived (and revered) Creedassaince announced the third edition of its Summer of ’99 (which also has a cruise of the same name). Once again, it will feature some of the biggest dudes in hard rock from that time. Limp Bizkit is the co-headliner of the two-day fest, which takes place July 18 and 19, 2026, at Credit 1 Union Amphitheatre right outside of Chicago in Tinley Park, Illinois. Previous editions took place to the north in East Troy, Wisconsin.

Indeed, it would appear that Fred Durst and Scott Stapp put their differences aside. As you may remember, in 2000, at KROCK (the New York version) Dysfunctional Family Picnic, Durst “dedicated” Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” to Stapp, saying, “I want to dedicate this next song to the lead singer of Creed. That guy’s an egomaniac, he’s a f***ing punk, and he’s backstage right now acting like f***ing Michael Jackson. F*** that motherf***er!”

Celebrating The Summer of 1999 and Beyond

Time (and maybe maturity?) heals all wounds and insults. That, and perhaps there’s a newfound mutual appreciation and respect for each other, given how they’re viewed two-and-a-half decades after dominating rock radio.

At any rate, in addition to Creed and Limp Bizkit, 90s era performers include Bush, Cypress Hill, Candlebox, Puddle of Mudd, and Sevendust. If that’s not enough Creedstalgia for you, organizers named the stages, naturally, Higher and Are You Ready?

There’s also a small flux of newcomers (hence the beyond in the fest name), including the returning Mammoth (the project of Wolfgang Van Halen), the Pretty Wild, Sleep Theory, Magnolia Park (they’re not newcomers, but hey, they’re not from the ’90s either), among others.

The artist presale for two-day tickets launches on December 16 at 10 a.m. CST, while the general onsale opens on December 19 at 10 a.m. CST.

See the full lineup and day-by-day breakdown below: