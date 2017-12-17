Sunnyside-Up Eggs Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons clarified butter or vegetable oil

2 large eggs

Videos by VICE

Directions

Chef’s tip: Sunnysides are pretty simple: just lay some eggs down in hot butter and cook them gently. But simple as they are, they require some finesse. Because they’re so simple, it’s tempting to try to rush them. But the fact is that they’re the slowest eggs you’ll cook in a pan. If the heat is too high, you’ll brown the edges and make the outer white tough before the inner white has even begun to set. Don’t salt sunnyside eggs until you’re ready to eat them—the salt will pucker and discolor the yolks!

Pour a little oil or clarified butter into a nonstick pan and heat over medium-low. Crack 2 eggs into a bowl and inspect for bits of shell and leaking yolks. If everything is OK, slide the eggs into the pan. If the eggs sizzle immediately when they hit the pan, remove them from the heat right away and reduce the flame or the temperature on your burner. You don’t want the edges of the eggs spitting and fluttering in the heat. Cook eggs slowly until the tops of the whites are set and yolk is still runny, about 5 minutes.

Text/photo excerpted from BREAKFAST: Recipes to Wake Up For © 2015 by George Weld and Evan Hanczor. Reproduced by permission of Rizzoli New York. All rights reserved.

From Breakfast Shouldn’t Be Taken for Granted

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.