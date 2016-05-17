Super-Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe

Servings: 6-8
Prep time: 28 hours
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
2 (1.3-1.8 kilograms) chickens, broken down into 10 pieces each (breasts are cut into 2 pieces), backbone discarded
1180 ml strained pickle juice
1 liters buttermilk
4 liters canola oil
768 grams all-purpose flour
4 tablespoon cayenne
1 tablespoon ground cloves
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon ground mace
1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon sweet paprika
1 tablespoon whole fennel seed
4 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more
1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
hot sauce, for serving
lemon wedges, for serving
slices of white bread, for serving
Directions
- In a large bucket or pot, submerge the chicken pieces in the pickle brine. Refrigerate for 24 hours or up to 3 days.
- Remove the chicken pieces from the pickle brine and submerge it in the buttermilk. Refrigerate for another 4 hours or up to 24 hours.
- In a large bowl, combine the flour with the spices. Generously season chicken all over with salt and pepper. Dredge chicken pieces in flour, shaking off excess.
- Heat 4-inches of oil in a large saucepan over medium until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F|160°C.
- Working in batches, fry the chicken, turning occasionally, until it is cooked through and dark brown, 15 minutes for white meat, 20 minutes for dark meat. Drain on a cooling rack fitted over a baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, and let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with hot sauce, lemon wedges, and the bread.
From How to Make Matty Matheson’s Super-Crispy Fried Chicken
