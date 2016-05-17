Super-Crispy Fried Chicken Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 28 hours

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

2 (1.3-1.8 kilograms) chickens, broken down into 10 pieces each (breasts are cut into 2 pieces), backbone discarded

1180 ml strained pickle juice

1 liters buttermilk

4 liters canola oil

768 grams all-purpose flour

4 tablespoon cayenne

1 tablespoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon ground coriander

1 tablespoon ground mace

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 tablespoon whole fennel seed

4 tablespoons kosher salt, plus more

1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper

hot sauce, for serving

lemon wedges, for serving

slices of white bread, for serving

Directions

In a large bucket or pot, submerge the chicken pieces in the pickle brine. Refrigerate for 24 hours or up to 3 days. Remove the chicken pieces from the pickle brine and submerge it in the buttermilk. Refrigerate for another 4 hours or up to 24 hours. In a large bowl, combine the flour with the spices. Generously season chicken all over with salt and pepper. Dredge chicken pieces in flour, shaking off excess. Heat 4-inches of oil in a large saucepan over medium until a deep-fry thermometer reads 325°F|160°C. Working in batches, fry the chicken, turning occasionally, until it is cooked through and dark brown, 15 minutes for white meat, 20 minutes for dark meat. Drain on a cooling rack fitted over a baking sheet, sprinkle with salt, and let cool for 5 minutes before serving. Serve with hot sauce, lemon wedges, and the bread.

