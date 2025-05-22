The Super73-K1D Trainer Ebike for Kids Is Back in Stock for the Last Time

I’ve been an ebike reviewer for five years, and Super73 is one brand that pops up over and over again whenever the conversation turns to electric bikes. I’ve bought into the hype of these powerful, motorcycle-esque bikes for grown-ups, and now that Super73’s electric trainer bike is back in stock, I’ve been having daydreams about what my childhood would’ve been like if I’d had one as a kid.

This is the K1D’s last hurrah. Super73 alerted us that they’ve restocked the K1D one last time, and then once the stock runs out, that’s it.

The Super73-K1D Trainer Ebike is for kids 4-8 years old

“This all-new electric trainer is designed to address the challenges 4-8 year-olds typically face when learning to ride a bike for the first time,” says Super73. “Empower your little ones to gain confidence, develop their skills, and create their own super adventures.”

For the K1D’s $495 price tag, you get a hydraulic brake on the rear wheel only. Hydraulic brakes are a fancy braking system that uses brake fluid to activate the brake caliper, rather than the cable brakes more common to low- and mid-priced bikes.

They’re smoother to operate, and even if there’s only one of them on this bike, it’s impressive. There’s no brake on the front, presumably because a kid just learning to ride could grab the front brake too sharply and pitch themselves onto the ground.

the twist throttle – credit: super73

If you haven’t spotted the omission yet, the K1D has no pedals. All the forward momentum comes from a twist throttle on the right handlebar grip, more like a motorcycle than an ebike. There’s only a single speed, too; no mechanical gear shifting. It lets your little one concentrate on balancing and steering.

The 750W electric motor is powerful for a kid’s bike that weighs 27 pounds. You can set the speed limiter to one of three modes: 7 MPH max, 13 MPH max, or 15 MPH max. These latter two are about what a grown-up pedaling a non-electric bike would expect on a commuter bike, squeezing out a brisk but not grueling pace.

Even at 7 MPH, who’d complain? The K1D is the most badass-looking kid’s ebike I’ve seen. My biggest regret is that they don’t make a scaled-up version for grown-ups that can keep pace in traffic.