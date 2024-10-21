Surfer Dead After Being Impaled by Swordfish in Freak Accident

Giulia Manfrini has died after a freak accident. In an Instagram post on Oct. 19, the Italian woman’s company, AWAVE Travel, announced that she died while surfing in remote Indonesia. She was 36.

According to The Standard, Manfrini was surfing on Masokut Island at the time of the incident. Witnesses told the outlet that a swordfish jumped out of the water and impaled Manfrini in the chest. Manfrini was there with Massimo Ferro and Alexandre Ribas, both of whom tried to save her to no avail, the outlet reported.

Siberut Police told Stab Mag that Manfrini’s friends provided first aid, before rushing her to Pei Pei Pasakiat Taileleu Health Center. While at the hospital, Manfrini was found to have a stab wound of about five centimeters deep in her upper left chest, the outlet reported. Per the outlet, Manfrini’s nose was foaming, which could suggest oxygen deprivation from drowning.

Loved Ones Remember Giulia Manfrini

Manfrini, a surfer, snowboarder, and co-owner of a travel agency, hailed from Venaria Reale, a town in Turin, Italy. Fabio Giulivi, the mayor of Manfrini’s hometown, paid tribute to the late athlete on Facebook.

“The entire Venarian community is gathering around Giulia Manfrini’s family,” he wrote. “The news of her death has left us shocked and makes us feel powerless in front of the tragedy that took her life so prematurely.”

Manfrini’s company likewise paid tribute to her on Instagram.

“We believe she died doing what she loved, in a place that she loved,” the company wrote. “Giulia was the lifeblood of this company and her infectious enthusiasm for surf, snow and life will be remembered by all that came in contact with her.”

“Giulia couldn’t travel without people falling in love with her smile, laugh and endless Stoke. Anyone was lucky to have her on board a charter or surf trip!” the post continued. “… We value your kind words, memories of Giulia and all that she leaves behind. We love you Giulia. I am so sorry to say goodbye.”