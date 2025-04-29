Surprise! The Newest Apple iPads Are All on Sale.

Apple’s off to the races so far this year. After debuting two new iPads on the same day, Amazon and B&H Photo Video are offering them both on a relatively rare, early sale. You can pick up the 11th-generation, base-level iPad, often called the iPad A16 for its Apple-designed A16 chip, and the iPad Air M3 on a hefty discount less than two months after they went on sale.

Not to be outdone by its younger siblings, the top-of-the-line iPad Pro (the most-current 7th generation), which debuted in May 2024, has also gone on sale. The savings are pretty decent, especially given the newness of the iPad A16 and iPad Air M3.

details on the models

Only the $899 iPad Pro (down from $999) comes with Face ID. Among the iPad lineup, that makes it unique. The Pro is for those using resource-intensive apps that really push the hardware. It’d be a waste if all you used it for was browsing the internet. But if you’re into graphic design and editing, it’s a powerhouse.

If all you do on your tablet is browse the internet, stream movies, read ebooks, check email, and FaceTime, then you’ll be a-ok with the 11th-gen iPad, which is running $299 ($50 off). It’s more than powerful enough to handle these lightweight tasks. “It may be inexpensive,” I wrote in a comparison of it and the iPad Air M3, “but it isn’t cheap, if you get what I’m saying.”

apple ipad a16 (11th generation) – Credit: Apple

As I wrote when the iPad Air M3 was unveiled, “given that the iPad Air is the mid-tier option between the entry-level iPad and the pricey iPad Pro, I can’t be toooo bothered by the fact that Apple chose to plonk the M3 Chip into the 2025 iPad Air, although it still feels like a bit like reaching into the bag and pulling out a slightly stale potato chip.”

The iPad Air M3—now $499 after knocking $100 off the retail price—is a solid choice for somebody who requires a bit more oomph and power. Those who create digital art on their iPads or who do light to moderate photo or video editing are ideal candidates for the Air M3.

Whatever your poison, whether it be base-level, mid-range, or top-tier, you can save yourself on any of them (except the iPad Mini) if you plonk down your money before the sale ends. When that is, only the retailers know.