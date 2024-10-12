Survival Horror Cult Classic Coming To PS5 And PS4 For Halloween

I had a great joke I planned to open this article with about how there aren’t any horror games coming out this October. (No, Until Dawn didn’t count.) Then, I took a peek at my game releases calendar, and guess what? The games industry moving as fast as it does, I almost somehow forgot about Silent Hill 2 — which just came out.

Then there’s A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, which I’m cautiously optimistic about! Post Trauma, of course. And, what I’m personally most excited for (alongside SH2): Clock Tower: Rewind! Since we’ve found ourselves on the subject of revitalizing classic survival horror games, I can segue into Siren! So, Siren (the OG — not Siren: Blood Curse) is coming to the PlayStation on October 15!

Videos by VICE

It’ll be available to download at no additional cost if you happen to have a PS Plus Premium subscription. Otherwise, you can purchase it at the PlayStation Store for $9.99. If you’ve got an itch for a more grimy, harrowing survival horror experience to bring in Halloween, give it a chance. …Now, it is a little on the longer side at around 20 hours, but it’s worth it. $10 well spent!

‘siren,’ a horror nostalgia trip, will be coming to playstation soon

Plus, there’s an extra incentive to buy it since the game has been up-rendered and will contain Trophies. Listen, it’s woefully underrated. Now, to warn you, it’s not… the most accessible game. This is from an era of survival horror where, for a stretch of time, developers thought they were also making point-and-click games. So, expect some vague puzzles and baffling solutions. Actually, maybe I’m not doing my job correctly in selling you here. Uh… oh, here’s the synopsis! Maybe that’ll do it!

Screenshot: Sony Computer Entertainment

“0:00. Midnight. A siren calls and a sea of red water mysteriously surrounds the mountain village Hanuda. Slowly, a terrible force transforms the inhabitants into shibito, undead husks of their old selves, fueled by evil and hate. Play as one of ten characters caught in a living nightmare. You have three days to learn how their paths intersect as they try to stay alive. Survival depends on your ability to ‘sightjack’ or the power to see through the eyes of friends and foes. There is no one hero. There is little hope.”

Eh? …EH? Seriously, though, it’s a true old-school horror experience. Would I be slightly more compelled to recommend Siren: Blood Curse? Yes. But there’s no “easy” way to play that in this current console generation, so play Siren and embrace its insanity.