‘Sushi Ben’ Is the Quintessential VR Experience — and It’s Getting a Non-VR Version on Steam

When I first got my Meta Quest 3, the first game I had to download was Sushi Ben. This game looked like a labor of love by its developer, and I was pleasantly surprised with how much quality oozed out of every charming corner of this adventure. For those not willing to jump into the world of VR, prepare yourself. The Quest’s best experience is getting a flat version.

Screenshot: Big Brane Studios, Inc

‘sushi ben’: A Slice of Life Served Over Rice

Sushi Ben is one of the most charming experiences I’ve ever had. It’s a living, breathing manga — including detailed panels that pop up out of the blue. In VR, it’s just pure magic through and through. Every inch of the island of Kotobuki Town erupts before you in lush detail. Take every day in stride while helping the aforementioned Ben keep his Sushi business running and out of the hands of the beautiful and terrifying Minami.

Videos by VICE

You are right, i can't.😭 https://t.co/pZlHDt2Z2R pic.twitter.com/ipqOfkSrzS — Dmaw⛅ – Wishlist Sushi Ben on Steam (@DmawDev) May 18, 2024 Tweet by @DmawDev on X (formerly Known as Twitter)

There’s a chance you may have seen Minami on your social feeds, a pink-haired tsundere whose feet never touch the ground, thanks to her band of minions that continuously follow her and worship the ground she (should) walk on. She’s the big bad of the story, alongside her partner Mashiro. They want to buy every building in Kotobuki Town, and you’re not going to let that happen… hopefully.

Stylistically, it’s easily in a class of its own. It’s been quite some time since I’ve played a game that made me smile just by walking around the serene landscapes, only to be interrupted by a floating toad yokai telling me what I need to do next. Every character is unique, memorable, and just an all-around hoot. They sink their hooks into you quickly, and you’ll never want to leave.

Screenshot: Big Brane Studios, Inc

I Can Guarantee You’ve Never ‘Ben’ There or Done That Before

It’s a wild and wacky adventure, and you’ll meet some of the most charming NPCs in recent history. There’s a buff fisherwoman, an eccentric shop owner whose renowned wig collection has been stolen by the supernatural. It’s just so out there and weird that it’s something everyone needs to experience.

And thankfully, with the upcoming Steam release, everybody can. Developer @DmawDev has been leading the push for information about the flat version (also known as ‘Non-VR’) for months now. As a major fan of Sushi Ben, I feel like raising awareness for this new version is the least I can do for countless hours of entertainment.

There isn’t another game like Sushi Ben out there, and I’m glad I get to live in the same timeline that it does. It’s a one-of-a-kind adventure that should be experienced by as many players as possible. It doesn’t matter if you’re here for the fishing and the table tennis, or you’re looking for something that pushes the boundaries of normalcy in video games. Sushi Ben is a game I can easily recommend. Now, get out there and save Kotobuki Town.