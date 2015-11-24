Swedish Wunderkind Baba Stiltz Turns In A Delectable Mix of Sunswept 70s Pop

Finding find new music on the internet has its own very specific thrill, and something about digging up sedated and sunswept ’70s pop makes that thrill even sweeter. Thankfully, this chilly November day finds Yung Lean-collaborator and Studio Barnhus star Baba Stiltz delivering a mix right in that zone, following up both his recent Thailand (The Tourist In Me) EP and Unknown To The Unknown single “Cherry,” which came backed with a terrific Legowelt remix. The vibes are just right on this if you’re looking to de-stress a little bit. Along with a tracklist, the artist also sent us a poetic vignette, adding some nostalgic context for the mix—stream it below, and check both after the jump.

Tracklist:



01. Rolf Lindblom – Kamrer Gunnarson Theme

02. Bread – Baby I’m A Want You

03. John Martyn – Couldn’t Love You More

04. The Crusaders – So Far Away

05. Christopher Cross – Sailing

06. Dave Samuels – New Math

07. Bob James – Feel Like Making Love

08. Michael Franks – Lotus Blossom

09. Carole King – I’d Like To Know You Better

10. MNDSGN – Camelblues

11. Air – Ce Matin La

12. Cleo McNett – Snap

13. Voices In Harmony – Liquid Sunshine

14. Terekke – Big Bear (Edit)

15. Pedrodollar – Va Med Dig