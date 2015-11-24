Swedish Wunderkind Baba Stiltz Turns In A Delectable Mix of Sunswept 70s Pop

Finding find new music on the internet has its own very specific thrill, and something about digging up sedated and sunswept ’70s pop makes that thrill even sweeter. Thankfully, this chilly November day finds Yung Lean-collaborator and Studio Barnhus star Baba Stiltz delivering a mix right in that zone, following up both his recent Thailand (The Tourist In Me) EP and Unknown To The Unknown single “Cherry,” which came backed with a terrific Legowelt remix. The vibes are just right on this if you’re looking to de-stress a little bit. Along with a tracklist, the artist also sent us a poetic vignette, adding some nostalgic context for the mix—stream it below, and check both after the jump.
Tracklist:
01. Rolf Lindblom – Kamrer Gunnarson Theme
02. Bread – Baby I’m A Want You
03. John Martyn – Couldn’t Love You More
04. The Crusaders – So Far Away
05. Christopher Cross – Sailing
06. Dave Samuels – New Math
07. Bob James – Feel Like Making Love
08. Michael Franks – Lotus Blossom
09. Carole King – I’d Like To Know You Better
10. MNDSGN – Camelblues
11. Air – Ce Matin La
12. Cleo McNett – Snap
13. Voices In Harmony – Liquid Sunshine
14. Terekke – Big Bear (Edit)
15. Pedrodollar – Va Med Dig