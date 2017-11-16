Sweet Potato Butternut Squash Baked Mash Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

3 medium-sized sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 small butternut squash or ½ a large butternut squash, peeled, and cubed

2 Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and cubed

½ cup unsalted butter

3 tablespoons maple syrup

1 teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon ground sage

⅛ teaspoon ground thyme

⅛ teaspoon dried rosemary

pinch of ground cinnamon

Directions

Add your sweet potatoes, squash, and potatoes to a large pot of well-salted cold water, then place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, stirring every so often so that nothing sticks to the bottom of the pot. Reduce the heat and simmer until all of the vegetables are fork-tender, about 20-25 minutes. Strain the water from the pot, then place back over low heat to allow the vegetables to steam for 3-5 minutes to release any excess water. Preheat your oven to 450° degrees F. Place the vegetables in a stand mixer, if you have one, or use a potato masher to mix or mash everything together with the butter, maple syrup, salt, sage, thyme, rosemary, and cinnamon. Mix until smooth, then place in a casserole dish and bake for 15-20 minutes, until the top is nice and golden. Serve hot.

