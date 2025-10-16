T-Pain Gives New Single ‘Club Husband’ Live Debut, Helps Make ‘Boots With The Fur’ a Beautiful Reality

T-Pain won’t stop being, like, the coolest guy ever, apparently. On October 15, the rapper gave his upcoming single its live debut before it drops on Friday. “Club Husband” started as an unreleased snippet of a song several years ago, but was never finished. However, in recent months, “Club Husband” has taken off on social media, and T-Pain has paid attention.

On October 7, he posted on Instagram sharing the news of the upcoming official “Club Husband” release. The image featured a mock-up newspaper called Nappy Boy News, named for T-Pain’s record label. A headline ripped straight from the pages of Rolling Stone or Billboard or Pitchfork or The Hollywood Reporter reads “T-Pain’s ‘Club Husband’ Snippet Sparks Frenzy—Will Full Version Drop?”

The headline is accompanied by a photo of T-Pain with his infamous Big Ass Chain, which he bought for around $400k after a fan dared him he wouldn’t do it. While the chain has since depreciated in value, T-Pain lets it hang around as a reminder not to be impulsive with his money.

As for “Club Husband,” fans at the Seminole Hard Rock show in Hollywood, Florida, got a sneak preview. T-Pain, himself a Tallahassee native, has been on his TP20 Tour since June. He kicked off the 20-year celebration at the Gov Ball in New York. The tour will conclude on October 28 at Red Rocks. He’s brought along Keyshia Cole, EARTHGANG, and Ying Yang Twins with Waka Flocka Flame.

T-Pain Celebrates 20 Years With ‘Club Husband’ and Announcement of Real Life Boots With The Fur

T-Pain’s cool factor goes beyond releasing a nostalgia-flavored new single and celebrating 20 years in the industry. He’s also helping to take one of the most famous rap songs maybe ever and bring it into a new decade.

“Low” was released in 2008 on the soundtrack for Step Up 2. As Flo Rida’s debut single, it came out swinging. With T-Pain collaborating, it became a beloved fixture in 2000s pop culture. “Shawty had them Apple Bottom jeans (jeans) / Boots with the fur (with the fur)” is like a dog whistle for Millennials of a certain age.

Now, Crocs is bringing those boots with the fur to life. The news dropped in a press release from Crocs on October 8, announcing the plans for what the company called “Croctober.” Presenting: the Classic Unfurgettable Leopard Knee High Boot.

The new boot drops on October 23, featuring vegan leopard print fur and 17 charms and chains. T-Pain featured in the promotional materials for the new product, which serves as Crocs’ tallest boot design yet. There’s no doubt the whole club will be looking at you when you roll up wearing these bad boys.

Photo via Crocs